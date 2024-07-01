MSNBC’s Wallace on SCOTUS Immunity Ruling: Trump Could Target Me, People Will Flee the Country

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that the Supreme Court ruling in Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case meant she could be targeted if the former president wins a second term.

Wallace said, “In the very last decision of its term, the highest court in the land handed future presidents a, ‘Loaded weapon,’ in the words of a dissenting justice, aimed straight at the rule of law in the country. The conservative 6-3 majority of the court, half of them appointed by ex-president Donald Trump, two others have been faced calls for their recusal in this very case, a potentially fatal blow to Special council Jack Smith’s effort to hold the president accountable for crimes committed on January 6th in the insurrection and the plot to overturn the 2020 election he lost. They ruled that Donald Trump and all future presidents are entitled to immunity for official acts, that they take during their presidency. Now there is a question of whether a president can order a Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, the United States Supreme Court said in effect, yeah, maybe.”

She added, ‘”We should pull the curtain back on what is actually happening, shouldn’t we? People are exploring options to live in other countries if they think they could targeted for prosecution by Donald Trump because targeting you or targeting me or Andrew could be an official act based on today’s decision.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN