Dem Rep. Connolly: Biden’s Debate ‘Looked Much Worse than a Bad Night’, I Want Reassurance He Can Be President

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that President Joe Biden’s debate performance was “not normal, and it looked much worse than a bad night.” And that he wants a plan for “Joe Biden to be Joe Biden, get out there and show what he did in North Carolina, show what he did in the press conference on the Supreme Court” and “I do want to be reassured that Joe Biden is capable of doing the job, wants to do the job, and that he can reassure the public [of] both of those things.”

Connolly said, “Well, all of us saw what we saw last week in the debate. It’s not normal, and it looked much worse than a bad night. And if we’re going to clarify that, that it most certainly was that and only that, then you’ve got to do two things: Well, we start with a family therapy session, and that has not happened. We need the White House talking to elected Democrats and other Democratic leaders here in Congress and around the country. That has not happened, and it needs to happen. Secondly, there has to be a plan of action for Joe Biden to be Joe Biden, get out there and show what he did in North Carolina, show what he did in the press conference on the Supreme Court ruling on immunity — presidential immunity. That was the Joe Biden we recognize. And so, — but you’re going to have to spend a lot of time reassuring the public that that was an anomaly and that isn’t a characteristic of the President in his 81st year.”

He added, “I’m not going to jettison Joe Biden based on a 90-minute debate. But I do want to be reassured that Joe Biden is capable of doing the job, wants to do the job, and that he can reassure the public [of] both of those things.”

