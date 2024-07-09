Wasserman Schultz: We Can’t Worry About if Biden Has ‘Five Bad Days’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that “we don’t have time to be hand-wringing and gut-churning over whether or not Joe Biden had one bad day or if he has five bad days, I’m confident in his administration, I’m confident in him.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “I’m frustrated that the media is literally dissecting every word that comes out of Joe Biden’s mouth and is ignoring the fact that the Republicans are about to nominate, again, a convicted felon who’s an adjudicated rapist, who still denies that he lost the 2020 election, who is committing to upend every single accomplishment that — Joe Biden has helped make sure we can recover after COVID and the 15 million jobs that were created.”

Later, while discussing feelings among Democrats, she stated, “[W]e have to make sure that we not waste time on parsing the President’s words. I see him out there every day pounding the pavement, crisscrossing the country. He’s going to lead a NATO summit this week in Washington, he is the leader of the free world and has made sure that we can protect democracy around the world, and we need him to remain President of the United States and get re-elected so that we can prevent the complete upending of democracy, which Donald Trump and his Project 2025 cronies have committed to doing. This is existential for the United States, and we don’t have time to be hand-wringing and gut-churning over whether or not Joe Biden had one bad day or if he has five bad days, I’m confident in his administration, I’m confident in him.”

