‘Unequivocally False’: Mayorkas Denies Turning Down Requests from Trump Campaign for Increased Protection

In the aftermath of a failed attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, many have faulted the U.S. Secret Service, which is tasked to protect current presidents, past presidents and potential future presidents.

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) said the Biden Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the U.S. Secret Service, denied requests to beef up Trump’s Secret Service detail.

“I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas,” Waltz wrote on social media.

Monday, during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied that was the case.

Mayorkas told “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos that the Secret Service beefed up Trump’s detail.

“That is an unequivocally false assertion,” he said. “We keep a very close watch on a very dynamic threat environment. The president, the former president, are commonly consistently under threat. We take every single threat seriously. We make security adjustments as are warranted. We had enhanced security for the former president beginning at least in June. We have not received any requests for additional security measures that were rebuffed. That assertion is unequivocally false.”

