Dem Rep. Espaillat: I Can’t Determine What Being ‘Fit’ Means, But Biden’s ‘Fit Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that President Joe Biden is “fit now” but he’s “not in a position to determine” what being fit actually means and he would need to hear a doctor or from the President himself that he’s not fit.

Espaillat said that Biden “was fit” when he secured the Democratic nomination and “I feel he’s fit now. But if he decides not to do it, then I will back the other — the Democratic candidate.”

He added, “I am a supporter of the President, and I think that, unless he’s not fit to run for office, we should stick with him.”

Host Abby Phillip then asked, “When you say he’s not fit, what do you mean by that? When you say fit, it means something different to everybody else, what would that mean for you?”

Espaillat responded, “Well, I’m not in a position to determine what that is. There has to be a medical doctor or someone that has –.”

Phillip then cut in to ask, “If a doctor were to say there was some condition that he had?”

Espaillat answered, “Or if the President was to say that, but, right now, he’s not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett