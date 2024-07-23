NPR: ‘We’ve Seen Conspiracy Theories’ ‘Like the Violence and Assassination Attempts Against Trump,’ But That Happened

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” co-host Michel Martin stated that “we’ve seen conspiracy theories” about the 2024 election before, “like the violence and assassination attempts against Trump, but that actually happened.”

During an interview with former Disinformation Governance Board head Nina Jankowicz about attacks “on who and what” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is, Martin said, [relevant exchange begins around 4:35] “[B]riefly, we’ve seen conspiracy theories about this election before, like the violence and assassination attempts against Trump, but that actually happened. So, how do people think about this, people who don’t sort of follow this as closely as you do?”

Jankowicz responded, “I think we just need to absolutely reject the violence and violent rhetoric that has been plaguing our politics for so long. And, make no mistake, online abuse is part of that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett