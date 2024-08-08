Larry Hogan: ‘I Was Personally Insulted’ by Trump Attacking Harris on Race

Former Maryland Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Thursday on FNC’s “Your World” that he was “personally insulted” by former President Donald Trump’s comments about the race of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hogan said, “I just really think we’ve got to focus on the issues and kind of avoid all of this gender-race kind of wild attacks. On the issues, there are clear differences between the candidates, and that is what they should focus on. I don’t think it is helpful to be shrinking the tent and alienating swing voters and turning people off. We can’t just keep playing to the base and expect to keep winning elections.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked,”It is one thing to go after Kamala Harris and whether she’s black but the bigger concern for some in your party, maybe yourself as well, is when he attacks a popular Georgia governor.”

Hogan said, “Well, first very quickly on attacking Kamala Harris for whether she’s black or Asian or what she is, I was personally insulted by that because I’m a mixed-race family. I have biracial grandkids. What kind of signal does that send to them?”

On Brian Kemp, Hogan said “I don’t think it is useful at all to have a Republican nominee for president attacking a Republican governor.”

