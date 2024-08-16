White House: Important ‘Both Sides’ Compromise in Ceasefire Talks Hamas Isn’t Attending

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby discussed the ceasefire talks this week that Hamas isn’t attending and said that “it’s really important that both sides be willing to compromise and show some leadership and get to this ceasefire.”

Kirby said, “I don’t want to negotiate in public, John, I’ll just tell you that both sides need to show compromise, both sides need to show some leadership here. We are now talking about the implementing details of the deal itself, the smaller gaps that we absolutely believe can be narrowed in terms of how the deal was executed. It’s not about a debate in Doha today about the deal itself, the structure of it, it’s now about implementing. And sometimes, when you get to the end of a negotiation and you’re talking about those kinds of details, that’s when it gets the hardest and the most gritty. So, hopefully, we’ll make some progress here in the coming hours and days. I just don’t know where it’s going to go. But both sides — it’s really important that both sides be willing to compromise and show some leadership and get to this ceasefire.”

