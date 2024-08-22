MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Men of the Democratic Party Model ’21st Century Masculinity’

Jeff Poor

Wednesday, during MSNBC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention, MSNBC host Joy Reid touted how the “men of the Democratic Party” were portraying themselves, which she called a “21st century masculinity.”

Reid’s remarks following Democrat vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) speech at the convention were very similar to those of CNN’s Dana Bash, who relayed a similar sentiment around the same time.

“[I]t’s important for him as the football coach to be the faculty partner of the LGBTQ gay-straight alliance,” Reid said. “That’s something important for me to do because if a coach is doing it, it’s going to have more salience, right? It’s going to help kids not get bullied. I mean, what’s really been fascinating is to watch the men of the Democratic Party model a kind of masculinity that is simply 21st century masculinity.”

