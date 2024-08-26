Harris Spox: Live Microphones at Debate ‘Absolutely Our Preference’

Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Monday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that Vice President Kamala Harris prefers that the candidates’ microphones are not turned off at any point during the upcoming ABC News presidential debate.

Tyler said, “I think her her position is the same as Donald Trump’s position on this, because he went on to say, in that same interaction, that he doesn’t care. It doesn’t matter to him whether or not the mics are hot and, frankly, that he would prefer if they were hot. So I think this issue is resolved unless Donald Trump allows his handlers to overrule him. We’ll have a fulsome debate between the two candidates, with live microphones, where both candidates will be able to lay out their vision for where they want to take this country.”

He continued, “Donald Trump again today himself said it doesn’t matter to him, that he’s comfortable with live microphones throughout the debate.”

Tyler added, “That is absolutely our preference. That is absolutely our preference in this campaign to have live microphones so that the American people can see both candidates for who they are and hear everything that comes out of their mouths.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN