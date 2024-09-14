Maher: Democrats Haven’t Marginalized Crazies Like ‘the Hamas Lovers’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he believes undecided voters don’t have a favorable view of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, but there’s an issue because the Democrats haven’t started “marginalizing some of the crazy people, the Hamas lovers and the gender deniers and the men can get pregnant people” and that keeps voters on the fence.

While discussing undecided voters, Maher said, “I don’t think they are blind to what a monster he is. They just say, yeah, but there are things going on. And again, unless the Democrats start marginalizing some of the crazy people, the Hamas lovers and the gender deniers and the men can get pregnant people –.”

