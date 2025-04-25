AG Bondi: We Are Prosecuting Judges Obstructing Trump Administration

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that judges who aid and obstruct the Trump administration’s deportations would be prosecuted.

Co-host John Roberts said, “A Wisconsin judge under arrest and facing chargers accused of flouting federal law to help an illegal immigrant. Federal prosecutors say Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly helped that migrant avoid arrest by ICE officers at the courthouse. It’s a bizarre case and it’s still unfolding.”

Bondi said, “This was truly horrific. This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly they both had to go to the hospital. And John, you know, it’s so rare for victims to want to cooperate. They wanted to cooperate. They were sitting in the courtroom with the state prosecutor. The judge learns that Ice was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back in our country, commits these crimes charged with committing these crimes, victims in court. Judge finds out. She goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers. She’s furious, visibly shaken, upset, sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom. You’re not going to believe this. Takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out of private exit, and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, “When you see these judges trying to obstruct your efforts to make this country safer, what is your message to them?”

Bondi said, “We are going to prosecute you and we are prosecuting you. I found out about this the day it happened. We could not believe actually that a judge really did that. We looked into the facts in great depth. That’s her picture up on the screen. Hannah Dugan, who is now in custody. You cannot obstruct a criminal case and really shame on her.”

She added, “Some of these judges think they’re above the law. They are not. We’re sending a very strong message today, if you are harboring a fugitive, if you’re helping hide one, if you’re giving a TdA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and prosecute you. We’ll find you.”

