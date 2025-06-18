Carville: Democratic Party the ‘Most Effective’ Political Party in the World

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” that the “Democratic Party has been the most effective political party in the history of the world.”

Host Will Cain said, “I think you’ve got a deeper problem in the way that the left is talking about America.”

Carville said, “If I take everything that they all said, it wouldn’t amount to what Mike Lee said, who’s actually a United States Senator who actually said something very harmful and very hurtful and is not apologize for it. So, I mean, we can go on. I mean, I’m not here to defend Whoopi Goldberg. She makes enough money. She has a big enough form to do that, that that’s not any kind of a problem.”

He continued, “The Democratic Party has been the most effective political party in the history of the world.”

Carville added, “It started Social Security, it bought civil rights about, women’s rights about gay rights. It brought the last party to bring a balanced budget to the United States of America. OK. It shepherded the United States through the greatest age of prosperity it ever had in the 90s. The Democratic Party really does not need me to defend it. It has a record as good as you can imagine.”

