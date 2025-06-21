Maddow: ‘Lazy Common Wisdom’ to Call Trump Isolationist, Anti-War

During MSNBC’s breaking coverage of the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, network host Rachel Maddow questioned what she called “lazy common wisdom” that President Donald Trump was an “isolationist.”

According to Maddow, Trump’s decision on Iran was aligned with the views of neoconservatives.

“[N]ow, common wisdom about this president, about the political movement he leads, is that he is supposedly isolationist, that he is supposedly anti-war,” she said. “That has never been exactly right. It’s always been kind of a lazy common wisdom. In less than six months back in office, he has threatened military action against Panama, against Canada, against Denmark in order to seize Greenland. He has bombed Yemen over and over and over again. Now he appears to have entered the United States military in a war in Iran, something neoconservatives have thrilled to, I guess for two generations now.”

Maddow added, “A lot of commentary around the Trump phenomenon and Trump’s politics would suggest that he has risen in opposition to the neoconservatives who have advocated for this type of war since essentially the Iranian revolution in 1979. But since 1979, the U.S. military has not engaged directly with Iran. But Donald Trump has done so tonight. Donald Trump has ordered U.S. military bombing raids on Iran. We are now at war with Iran. President Trump announced the strikes on his niche social media platform, which is called Truth Social.”

