Huckabee: France Declaring Palestinian State Is Like U.K. Saying France Is a Colony

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron announcing he plans to recognize a Palestinian state by saying that it is pretty silly for Macron to think he can just declare a state using his say-so and compared it to another country like the United Kingdom trying to make declarations over French territory.

Host Rob Finnerty asked, “Just a quick one, France, Emmanuel Macron announced they’re going to recognize Palestine. That’s the first G7 nation to recognize a Palestinian state. Ambassador, how do you respond to that, France recognizing a government that’s run by a terrorist organization?”

Huckabee responded, “What a ridiculous thing for France to come out and just make this unilateral declaration that they’re going to have a Palestinian state because they said so. What if Britain were to say, you know what, we’re going to declare France a colony?”

Huckabee continued, “Or here’s one: If Macron really thinks that there ought to be a Palestinian state, he didn’t necessarily say where it should be. I’d suggest, let’s take a strip of the French Riviera, put it there, and then we can call it Franc-einstein.”

