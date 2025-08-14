Fmr. D.C. Police Chief: ‘Okay’ with Guard Being Used How They Are in D.C., Feds Can Help

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Law Enforcement Analyst and former D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey said that the increase in federal law enforcement in Washington D.C. can make a difference and “I’m not a big fan of the National Guard being used in that capacity. However, right now, they’re in a support role, and I’m okay with that.” But there has to be coordination with the city, targeting of the worst areas, and a long-term plan.

Ramsey said, “When this was first announced, of course, I was very skeptical, and I’m still a little skeptical that the main motivation is to make D.C. a safer place. But, having said that, the additional personnel, particularly the federal law enforcement, it can be used to actually make a difference in many of these neighborhoods. Now, I’m not a big fan of the National Guard being used in that capacity. However, right now, they’re in a support role, and I’m okay with that. But it has to be done in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, with the city, and they’ve got to target specific areas of the city that are still very challenged in terms of crime.”

He continued, “You can never drive crime down low enough. You have to keep pushing and pushing, because, for the people who live in these challenged areas, we can talk about crime stats being down all we want, as far as they’re concerned, there’s been no difference. So, it’s the perception of crime, as well as the reality, that we have to deal with.”

Ramsey further stated that there has to be a long-term strategy beyond a momentary surge of people, and there isn’t one that he’s heard.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett