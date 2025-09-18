Kaine on Dems Pushing Providers to Drop FNC: I Haven’t Heard of That, Trump’s a Snowflake

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) responded to a question on whether it was right for some congressional Democrats to push cable providers to drop Fox News and One America News after January 6 by saying that he doesn’t know about that and then saying, “why should Donald Trump and Republicans be such snowflakes?”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “One point of criticism that I’ve seen today, in response to the overwhelming backlash for what happened with Jimmy Kimmel was people pointing to what happened in the wake of January 6, where some of your colleagues in the House and in the Senate, Democrats, were calling on cable providers to drop Fox News and to drop One America News because of what happened with January 6 and the coverage of the election and the election lies that they spread. Do you believe that the way they handled that then was the wrong way to handle it?”

Kaine responded, “Kaitlan, when you say some Democrats called, we’re a nation of 330 million people. I have no idea who you’re talking about. I don’t know anybody in the Senate who was calling on folks to drop First Amendment protections. Look, it’s a — why should Donald Trump and Republicans be such snowflakes? They are so afraid of criticism, they want to cancel people who criticize them? Grow up and have a backbone, and just have a thick skin. And, instead, Donald Trump is, like, if you criticize me, I want to cancel you. It ain’t going to happen, because Americans, just like we did in 1776, we don’t accept monarchy, we don’t accept tyranny, and we’ll push back against it.”

Later, Kaine added, “I’m a Virginian, Virginia framers helped write the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. We believe in free speech. It’s got to be robust. You have to accept views you don’t like, from both sides.”

