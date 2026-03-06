Mace Calls for Investigation into Noem: ‘I Don’t Think She Walks Away from This’

Friday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said there should be an investigation into Kristi Noem over how she spent taxpayer funds in her position with Homeland Security.

Mace said, “I trust President Trump and his judgment here. One of my questions is Corey Lewandowski. Is he going with her? Where is he going in all of this? The second thing is, I want to thank, and I’m very grateful, to Republican Senator Kennedy. I had no idea how much money — hundreds of millions of dollars — that Kristi Noem had wasted on her personal PR for all those TV ads that are running across the country that have nothing to do with deporting illegal aliens. And so, I’m looking forward to the new leadership. I’m looking forward to President Trump being even more effective with better leaders within DHS. I think this was the right call.”

Co-host Emma Rechenberg asked, “Will you investigate her? Do you plan on investigating? We’re talking about over $200 million, the whole blanket thing. Do you think there should be an investigation launched into Kristi Noem?

Mace said, “I do, and now that I have more of this information, you know, I think that we need to go back to a potential subpoena for her through the Oversight Committee.”

She added, “I don’t think she walks away from this, and she shouldn’t, because as Republicans, we need to hold our own accountable because President Trump is trying to reinstill trust in our institutions, in Congress, in the White House.

