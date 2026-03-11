‘Melania’ Film Debuts as #1 Movie in America on Amazon Prime

First Lady Melania Trump’s film, Melania, is debuting as the number one movie in the United States on Amazon Prime and became the streaming service’s top entertainment on Wednesday, beating out the hit series Young Sherlock.

After debuting in theatres across the country in late January, becoming the biggest box office opening for a documentary in over a decade, Melania has moved to Amazon Prime as of March 9 with a docu-series to follow.

On its first full day, Melania topped the streaming service’s movie list and came in at #2 on its overall list, which includes movies and TV series, just behind Young Sherlock.

Marc Beckman, Mrs. Trump’s longtime advisor and producer for the film, celebrated the debut on Amazon Prime, as did the first lady.

“#1 Movie Prime Worldwide,” a graphic posted by Mrs. Trump and Beckman reads.

Melania, directed by famed Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, follows Mrs. Trump’s 20 days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration and features appearances from close advisors like her longtime stylist Hervé Pierre, who designed both of the first lady’s inaugural gowns that are now featured at the Smithsonian.

Mrs. Trump promoted the film ahead of its box office debut with stark black and white promotional posters shot by Ellen Von Unwerth, the legendary fashion photographer most famous for helping catapult fashion supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s career in the late 1980s with now-iconic Guess ads.

Von Unwerth is also known for photographing the likes of Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Gisele Bündchen, and Rihanna, among others. Mrs. Trump first met Von Unwerth in the 1990s when the photographer shot her for a Camel cigarette ad that ran in Times Square.

“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” Mrs. Trump says in the trailer for the film.

Melania is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.