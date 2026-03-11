The military operation against Iran entered its twelfth day on Wednesday. All eyes turn to the international energy markets as multiple cargo ships were attacked in the critical Strait of Hormuz supply chain chokepoint off the coast of Iran, while leaders of the world’s major economies are set to meet later today to discuss the largest ever release of emergency oil reserves.

8:50 PM: EU sanctions Iranians

The European Union’s top diplomat, High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, announced on Wednesday that the bloc will levy sanctions against 19 Iranian nationals.

“Today, EU Member States ambassadors approved new sanctions targeting 19 regime officials and entities responsible for serious human rights violations,” she said.

“As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression. It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built on repression,” Kallas added.

8:45 PM: Four injured in drone attack at Dubai Airport

An Iranian attack drone that fell at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday resulted in four people being injured, the Dubai Media Office said. Two Ghanaian nationals and a Bangladeshi national suffered minor injuries, while an Indian national suffered moderate injuries. The attack has not disrupted air traffic.

8:05 PM: Supreme Leader ‘safe and sound’, claims Tehran

The son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and government advisor Yousef Pezeshkian reportedly claimed that recently selected Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is well, despite reports that he was injured in an Israeli strike.

“I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound,” Pezeshkian wrote on Telegram, according to the Times of Israel.

The younger Khamenei was selected by the so-called Assembly of Experts on Monday to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the Islamist regime’s dictator after the elder Khamenei was killed in an air strike during the opening moments of the military operation against Iran by the United States and Israel.

7:45 PM: Oil reserves to the rescue?

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) will meet later today for crunch talks to discuss the release of a potential record amount of emergency oil reserves to stabilize international crude prices amid the conflict in Iran, which has caused disruptions to supply amid drone and missile strikes throughout the Gulf, and a slowdown of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the 32-member organisation which represents some of the world’s largest economies, including the United States, are considering a release of 400 million barrels of oil. This would be more than double the previous record, which was set in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when member states released 182 million barrels of emergency reserves. It is not a given that the move will be made on Wednesday, however, given that just one member state could significantly delay proceedings if they object to the plan.

7:40 PM: Strikes in the Strait

At least three cargo ships were hit in suspected Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

This included a Thai-flagged ship, the Mayuree Naree, which caught fire after being struck by an “unknown projectile”. The fire was fortunately extinguished and a skeleton crew has remained on the ship after most were evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Japanese-flagged ship One Majesty, and the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, also suffered damage from “unknown projectiles”. According to the Times of London, at least 14 ships have been struck while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict in Iran broke out late last month.

Preserving the flow of energy shipments through the passage will likely be critical to the ability to sustain the war effort against the Islamist regime, which is attempting to use the global energy markets as an effective hostage.

President Donald Trump has said that will consider deploying the Navy to protect ships as they pass through the Strait and has offered to provide risk insurance to cargo ships making the dangerous journey. President Trump also threatened to dramatically escalate strikes on the regime in Tehran if it lays mines in the waterway.

