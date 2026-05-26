Warner: May End Up With ‘No Ability’ to Remove Enriched Uranium from Iran Like Under Obama

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that with Iran, “we may end up back where we were under Obama by having an inspection regime, but no ability to really get the enriched uranium out. But I will take that.”

Warner said, “Donald Trump’s war of choice needs to come to an end. We are more than 80 days in. He’s not accomplished any of the goals, from regime change, to getting the enriched uranium, to getting rid of their missiles, or Lord knows the Strait of Hormuz was not a problem before the war started. But the economic cost this is taking on the American economy, gas prices, fertilizer costs, diesel fuel, he’s got to get out of this. And I fear that he will — we almost have to take whatever he wants to declare victory to get our economy back on more productive grounds. We obviously have had our international reputation sullied, and, clearly, Iran will still have a lot of capabilities. Ironically, we may end up back where we were under Obama by having an inspection regime, but no ability to really get the enriched uranium out. But I will take that.”

He continued, “And if Donald Trump wants to declare victory, so be it, just because to keep our troops potentially in harm’s way, and the economic damage and international damage [of] his war of choice needs to come to an end.”

Later, Warner said that he isn’t critical of recent strikes on Iran.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett