Dawn of ‘Digital Employee’: They Don’t Complain, Don’t Sleep, Work All Night

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI talked about employment.

Hall said, “The scale is infinite, you could have a hundred, a thousand digital employees, and two, they work 24/7. They don’t require health benefits or retirement plan, they don’t complain about the workload, they work while everybody’s asleep.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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