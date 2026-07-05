Speaker Johnson: Democratic Socialists Are a ‘Serious Threat to Our Whole System of Government’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the so-called Democratic Socialists were “a serious threat to our whole system of government.”

Johnson said, “Since Mamdani got elected in New York, I’ve been out on the campaign trail country wide, across coast to coast, every swing district, the blue states, red states saying the same thing. There are many Mamdanis popping up, running for Congress around the country, and you better be very serious about this. This is a serious threat to our whole system of government.”

He added, “It’s communism, socialism. Those are deviations of Marxism. It begins with the opposite premise of America, and it is a serious threat to us. These people want — they’re saying it out loud. They want to abolish all borders. They want to abolish all prisons. They want to defund the police. They want to abolish the U.S. Senate. They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want the government to take over control of oil production. This is communism, and it has led to the murder of innocent people, tens of millions of them in the 20th century alone. We have to fight this. We’re no longer just in an election cycle. We were saying it was common sense versus crazy. Now it’s common sense versus communism. And everybody needs to wake up.”

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