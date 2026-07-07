Durbin: Platner’s ‘Viability as a Candidate’ Being Questioned by Leaders ‘Speaks for Itself’, ‘Reached a Tipping Point’

During an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that he didn’t know a lot about the new allegations against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, but “It’s reached a tipping point. As far as I’m concerned, his viability as a candidate has been questioned at the highest levels of our party leadership, I think that speaks for itself.”

Host Mugo Odigwe asked, “Senator, while we have you here, I want to ask you about what’s going on here at home in the U.S. and in the Maine Senate race. There’s a new allegation against Graham Platner. Your thoughts on that and how does the Democratic Party move forward?”

Durbin answered, “Listen, I’ve never met the man, never spoken to him. I don’t know much about it, other than what I’ve read in the media, but I’ll tell you this: It’s reached a tipping point. As far as I’m concerned, his viability as a candidate has been questioned at the highest levels of our party leadership, I think that speaks for itself.”

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