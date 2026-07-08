Dem Rep. Smith: Platner’s a ‘Bad Guy’ Based on Stuff We Knew Before Assault Allegations

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that former Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner is “a bad guy” and we knew that from things that came out before the assault allegations against him.

Smith said, “First of all, Platner’s a bad guy, okay. Forget the — I’m sorry, don’t forget these allegations, they’re incredibly serious — but the stuff that he’s already admitted, sexting people in the workplace, the Nazi tattoo, the racist comments and other unhinged comments that he made on Reddit back in the day. He’s not a good person.”

He added, “And he is using the anti-establishment feeling to basically be a demagogue. That’s what he tried to do.”

Smith further said that Platner is “grabbing onto the anti-establishment feeling and spending as much time trashing Democrats. And don’t get me wrong, the Democratic establishment needs to get a lot better. We have not done as good a job in campaigns as we should have done. We have not done enough to basically deal with income inequality in this country. That’s fine. But don’t sign up for any demagogue who comes along, and don’t use it as an excuse to trash the group of us who are trying to stop Trump, make us better. People like Platner want to tear down Democrats just to elevate themselves. And I think the allegations that came out showed the type of person he is, and he’s just trying to demagogue his way into personal power at the expense of a very well-organized movement trying to take down Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett