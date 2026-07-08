Coons: Trump’s Strategy in Iran Doesn’t Make Sense, Make U.S. Safer

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) claimed President Donald Trump’s strategy in Iran doesn’t make sense and is not making the United States safer.

Coons said, “From the beginning of this war of choice against Iran. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have offered a wide variety of different and competing goals for this war with Iran. Is it sinking their navy? Is it ending their ballistic missile program? Is it ending their support for proxies like, Hamas and Hezbollah? Is it making sure they never have a nuclear weapon? Is it seizing their oil production? At different times, he’s had several different goals. And my concern from the beginning has been he didn’t consult the American people or Congress or our allies. He just went charging in. And this war has been very costly. Tens of billions of dollars. More than a dozen American service members killed and hundreds wounded. And it’s not clear whether we’ve achieved a core goal which is making the region and our nation more safe against Iran.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “I want to get your reaction to what President Trump said just a little while ago that the U.S. is considering attacking various targets inside Kharg Island, which is the major oil reservoir of Iran. But he said, specifically, the U.S. will not hit oil targets on Kharg Island because potentially the U.S. may eventually wind up taking over Kharg Island and all of that oil. What’s your reaction to that?’

Coons said, “That doesn’t make a ton of sense Kharg Island is essentially a terminal. It’s offshore. It’s an island. It doesn’t have huge reservoirs of oil.”

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