Adam Schiff: Iran Has ‘Become a Kind of a Quagmire’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the conflict in Iran had become a “quagmire.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “How do you see the next steps with Iran, given that military action has resumed?”

Schiff said, “It’s very difficult to see the way out of what has become a kind of a quagmire. This memorandum of understanding was so vague that you see all the problems with essentially agreeing to agree in the future. I think you’re also seeing the problems with embarking on a war of choice, a war that the president got this country involved in, not because we were attacked or because there was an imminent threat of attack, but because he chose to do so. It was, I think, ill-thought-out. He never came to Congress for any authorization. It was also unconstitutional and unlawful. I’ll be introducing another War Powers resolution as soon as we go back this week, to try to bring that conflict to an end. But sadly, Iran has realized that it has a kind of nuclear weapon already, and that is the ability with minimal force to close the Strait of Hormuz and to choke off a big part of the world’s oil supply.”

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