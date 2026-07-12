Himes: Trump Administration Attacking ‘Fundamental Cornerstones of Our Democracy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) made the startling claim that the Trump administration was using the tools of the government to attack “the fundamental cornerstones of our democracy.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Let me ask you about the Trump administration’s subpoena of journalists from The New York Times, after they reported about security concerns in the government about President Trump’s new Qatari-gifted jet that serving as Air Force One. What do you think of these subpoenas?”

Himes said, “Well, it’s the same old story, right, Jake? It’s going to be to use the tools of the government, and whether that’s going after Adam Schiff over mortgage fraud or, you know, trying to get the phone records of Washington Post reporters because their stories, it’s using the tools of the government, to attack one of the fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. You know, this has come up before. Right. Legally and technically, you know, the judiciary or a prosecutor can subpoena, a reporter’s records, but, they don’t they don’t. Because 99.9% of American leaders recognize that, that is a cornerstone of our democracy. So, again, same old, same old, using the tools, of the federal government to go after somebody who has written a story or is doing something that, that Donald Trump doesn’t like.”

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