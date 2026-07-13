Raskin: Lawyers ‘Have to Be Ashamed’ of Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) criticized President Donald Trump again, saying that lawyers had to be “ashamed” of Trump acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Raskin said, “The Department of Justice never did its job in this case. It’s just so clear there were numerous other plaintiffs who decided they wanted to sue the IRS because of the disclosures by Charles Littlejohn and the DOJ every time aggressively went forward and said one, you can’t sue us for what a third party contractor does, it’s very clear from the statute. And two, if you’re outside the statute of limitations, you’re outside the statute of limitations. Well, Donald Trump was way outside the statute of limitations. It was very clear and he also was just suing this third party contractor. And then, ridiculously, ludicrously, he sued for $10 billion. When the statute limits damages to $1,000 for each act of disclosure. And they disclosed his taxes. So that’s really $1,000 even if you added up every fact in there. Say there were 1000, that would be $1 million, not $10 billion. So that’s just fraudulent.”

He added, “But I agree with you. This is a very proud day for lawyers at a time when we have to be ashamed of people like Rudy Giuliani and Todd Blanche and Pam Bondi and Clarence Thomas and Justice Alito. I mean, we can really be proud of what this justice did and this soaring and just completely transparent and buttoned down opinion. And that’s just a magnificent thing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN