Dem Rep. Pingree: ‘Don’t Know’ if Individual Armed, But ‘Lethal Killing Is Never Justified’ in Case Like Maine ICE Shooting

During an interview with CNN on Monday, Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) discussing the fatal shooting of a man by an ICE officer in Maine and said that “we don’t know exactly what went on, we don’t know if the individual had a weapon,” but “A lethal killing is never justified, in my opinion, in a case like this.”

Pingree began by saying, “No one should be shot by ICE under circumstances like this. We have also heard that the individual’s family was nearby, and that a young child was there.”

She also stated, “A lethal killing is never justified, in my opinion, in a case like this. But we don’t know exactly what went on, we don’t know if the individual had a weapon, none of those things have been made clear to us, we’ve asked for a thorough investigation.”

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