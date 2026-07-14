Dem Rep. Pingree: Maine ICE Shooting Needs Investigation, ‘Is a Case of ICE Having Way Too Much Money’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) said that the fatal shooting of a man by an ICE officer in Maine needs an investigation, but it “is a case of ICE having way too much money, quotas, to pick up as many people as they possibly can.”

Pingree said, “The justification, originally, for the person they said they were going after, I think was utter bullshit, and then the fact that they shot the wrong person, who is now no longer there for his three-year-old daughter and wife, is beyond horrendous. This is a case of ICE having way too much money, quotas, to pick up as many people as they possibly can.”

Later she stated, “Well, the delegation will certainly be pressing for a real investigation. And one of the things we’ve been emphasizing today is, unlike what happened in Minnesota, we want to make sure that the state of Maine has the full ability to examine the evidence. It did appear today that the crime scene had been secured and that there were multiple agencies working there today. But I don’t know that for a fact. I know that our governor and our attorney general have been pressing to have full access to all of the materials, make sure that all of the evidence is protected. As you know, in Minnesota, they didn’t do that. And perhaps this will be a legitimate investigation. But we — certainly, we’re going to need one.”

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