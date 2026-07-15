‘He Put on a Suit to Support Me’: — Dave McCormick Shares Touching Senate Floor Tribute from John Fetterman

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick (R) talked about his fellow Senator, John Fetterman.

McCormick said, “I gave my maiden voyage speech on the floor of the Senate. And to be on the floor of the Senate, you have to have a suit on. So I’m in the middle of my speech and I look over to the side and I see Fetterman over there in a suit. He had put a suit on to come to the Senate floor to show respect and support me.”

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