Rand Paul: Feds Didn’t Catch Fraud ‘for Decades’, ‘We Don’t Have Any Investigators’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed fraud and said that there is a legitimate question of “where have the government inspectors been for decades?” And said that “I think because we don’t have any investigators.”

Host Greg Kelly asked, “Why weren’t bureaucratic investigators able to uncover what this young man did with a camera?”

Paul said, “I think because we don’t have any investigators. This question was asked over and over again. … [T]o my mind, it’s like, where have the government inspectors been for decades?”

He further stated, “But it is a legitimate question, why has the federal government not sent inspectors into the states to look at this? It took Nick Shirley a period of days. We asked him, how did you find the ones? [He said] I looked up the spending, and I found the autism centers that had hundreds and hundreds of clients and they were the biggest one in Minnesota. So, I figured I’d just go see if the people with autism were showing up, and he got there and nobody was there. He went to adult learning centers or learing centers — they can’t even spell the word — and nobody was there. But this young man had the wherewithal to do it. And you’re right, the entire federal government didn’t do their job.”

He added that there has been resistance from blue states and there have been arrests by the Trump administration, but those are after the money was stolen. He also pointed to how much COVID relief was stolen.

Paul concluded that if the government spends more, there will be more theft.

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