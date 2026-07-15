Rand Paul on Upcoming Fauci Capitol Hill Appearance: ‘I Don’t Expect Him to Be Honest’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that he expected former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci would not be truthful during his scheduled appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

According to the Kentucky Republican lawmaker, Fauci’s reported history of destroying records called his honesty into question, especially in this setting.

“So, you’ve been pressing for answers since 2020, and I want to get your take on what you think you can get out of Fauci during this testimony,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “We know what Tulsi Gabbard said — that U.S.-funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology contributed to the circumstances that led to COVID-19 and Fauci misled the country, the administration, and the world about his role in it. What are you expecting at this hearing?”

Paul replied, “I expect he will not tell the truth. I expect him to dissemble. I expect him to filibuster. But I don’t expect him to be honest. He has not been honest in the last six years. But we have the evidence now that he destroyed records, that he encouraged others to destroy records. We have evidence and the opinion of many of the people who worked around with him that the research that was funded in China, in Wuhan, was dangerous gain-of-function research, and that this was perhaps the worst public health decision made in our lifetime, maybe in history, to fund this research in a totalitarian country, an opaque country with a less than safe lab and very, very dangerous research.”

“This was a terrible decision, and we know it was made consciously, because Fauci has told us repeatedly that he supports this research, even if an accident should happen, even if a pandemic should occur,” he added. “He thinks that the knowledge is worth the risk, and I think the lives of 15 million people who died, approximately, would counter that, would say, well, maybe we should question whether the knowledge gained was worth 15 million lives.”

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