Dem Rep. Ansari: Todd Blanche ‘Belongs in Jail’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche “belongs in jail.”

Ansari said, “Todd Blanche cannot be trusted. He was the one who was managing this entire situation. He is the one who has refused to release the entirety of the Epstein files. He is the one who has doxed survivors and upended their entire lives by releasing their personal information. You know, unveiling, information about Jane Does who now have to deal with the consequences of all of this when they didn’t choose to. He’s a monster. And Todd Blanche should go to jail. I mean, he belongs in jail. He should absolutely not be confirmed as the attorney general of the United States of America.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “You said that you believe Todd Blanche belongs in jail. Is that what you intended to say? And if so, why?”

Ansari said, “I do believe Todd Blanche belongs in jail because he has directed the most egregious cover up in American history. This is a blatant violation of United States law. Donald Trump himself signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act after being forced to do so because a bipartisan group of members of Congress and senators passed this bill many, many, many months ago. And since then, Todd Blanche has blatantly violated the law. He has doxed survivors and ruined countless lives because of that. And that’s just as it pertains to the Epstein files. He has also weaponized the Department of Justice to go after Donald Trump’s perceived political opponents. He is also trying to give a massive payout to January 6th. Insurrectionist. This is a guy who is a criminal and he needs to be investigated. And that is absolutely something that Democrats will look at when we take back the House majority this November.”

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