Durbin: ‘Hard to Imagine’ U.S. Should Support Netanyahu’s ‘Extremes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to many House Democrats voting against aid for Israel by saying that, for him, he believes in Israel’s right to defend itself, but “It’s hard to imagine the United States should support the excesses and extremes of that administration.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Senator, over on the House side, there was a vote yesterday on basically rejecting aid, all aid to Israel. 100 Democrats voted, basically, against aid to Israel. How do you feel? How would you vote if that were put before the Senate?”

Durbin answered, “Well, it would be a very, very difficult vote. I’d have to think long and hard about it, because I believe in the nation of Israel, and I certainly support their existence and their self-defense. But under Benjamin Netanyahu, Bibi Netanyahu, we have seen actions in Gaza and other places which are outrageous. It’s hard to imagine the United States should support the excesses and extremes of that administration.”

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