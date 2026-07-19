Warner: Trump’s ‘War of Choice Has Been a Disaster’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) claimed that President Donald Trump’s “war of choice” in Iran has been a “disaster.”

Warner said, “As we think about this five-month war, this is a war of choice, as a member of the Gang of Eight. There was no imminent threat from Iran against America. So Donald Trump chose to go to war. It took him two weeks to lay out what he thought his goals were going to be. Let’s go through those. Regime change, how are we doing there? We got a worse crowd than before. Getting the enriched uranium, well, it’s still there. As a matter of fact, it would take a minimum of 15,000 troops on the ground for a week to try to take these canisters, which are quite volatile, out of their bunkers, getting rid of Iran’s missile and drone capability. Obviously, we’ve not been successful there.

He added, “And the thing, John, that makes me completely crazy is Iran has both missiles, and they also have lots and lots of $50,000 drones that are very effective. We are using missiles that cost $2.5 million to shoot down those drones. President Zelensky, the only country that has devised techniques to counter Iranian drones for $5,000, they’ve done it so effectively, they offered us all of that technology for free. And the Trump White House basically said to the Ukrainians, thanks, but no thanks. So we’re behind on that as well. And then finally on the Strait of Hormuz. I mean, I don’t I don’t know well what gas station the secretary is going to. But before the war, average price of gasoline in Virginia was $2.91. It is now back to $4. Diesel is at $5. You know, I see no path in the short term how the strait is going to be settled. This war of choice has been a disaster. It has been a disaster militarily. It has been a disaster in terms of how we’re viewed around the world. It has been a disaster to our friends and the allies who question whether we will keep our promises. I’m anxious to see if it takes a classic Donald Trump move. Declare victory tomorrow and be done. But the continuation of this war at this pace will be a continuing disaster.”

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