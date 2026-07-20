Dem Rep. Meeks: Trump Entering Us into ‘One of Those Forever Wars’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump was getting the United States into a “forever war” with Iran.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Do the American people need to prepare for the possibility of even more lives lost in this war after these most recent deaths and the escalating attacks that are ongoing?”

Meeks said, “My heart and soul goes out to the families of those soldiers that we just lost, all 18 of them. My prayers are with the families. But again, Wolf, as you’ve indicated, I don’t know why we’re in this war. And I think that those families, as well as the American people, need a clear explanation from the president of the United States as why we entered into this war and how are we going to get out of this war. Because it seems to me we are entering into one of those forever wars that the president said he would not bring us into. Gas prices are starting to go up again. You know, that means fertilizer can’t go through so food prices will go up because farmers can’t get the fertilizers to to grow food.”

He added, “It is reminding me of what’s taking place right next door when Russia first invaded, Ukraine. You know, they said it was going to be a week or two, and five years later, they’re still at war. When Trump decided to go to war, his war choice into Iran, he said it was going to be a week or two, three at most, four at most and now we are at five, getting close to six months with no end in sight. So, you know the Congress is that someone has to hold this president accountable as to how he’s continuing to move this war.”

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