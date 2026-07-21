Darline Graham Says a Focus on Domestic Economic Issues Would Differentiate Her from Her Brother

During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC), who was recently appointed to fill her brother’s unexpired term, talked about how she would differentiate herself from her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

According to Darline Graham, she would focus more on “what matters to the average person” and offered examples of economic issues.

“I used to like to rib him about lower poll numbers and give him a hard time,” host Sean Hannity said. “He gave me a hard time back, too, don’t worry. Do you see areas where maybe there might be differences, you know, now that you’re the senator, between you and your brother? Maybe it’s an unfair question.”

Graham replied, “No, it’s fair. And, you know, I understand. I used to see him on the talk shows. I would watch him, and I’d be like, Lindsey, you’re just talking about national security all the time. And I understand that’s important — protecting our borders, national security, absolutely. I said, but, you know, talk about also what matters to the average person. You know, the price of groceries, the price of gas, health care, insurance, those kinds of things. That’s what I’m worried about. So I think that’s important too.”

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