GOP Rep. Loudermilk: Tariffs, ‘in Some Elements,’ Have ‘Contributed to This Continual Rise in Cost’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said that tariffs are “one of the sticking points that have also, in some elements, have contributed to this continual rise in cost and the fluctuation in costs and inflation.” And while President Donald Trump is looking to fix the long-term issue of the trade deficit, the “short-term hit” to do so “is probably going longer than most people hoped” it would last.

Loudermilk began by saying that inflation has been around for a while, it will take time to fix, some prices are falling, prices will “stabilize” after the war ends, and there are strong positives in the economy, but we need to get consumer confidence back on track.

Host Blake Burman asked, “With all the focus on prices and cost of living and affordability — which is the buzzword — is now the time for more tariffs?”

Loudermilk answered, “Well, that’s one of the sticking points that have also, in some elements, have contributed to this continual rise in cost and the fluctuation in costs and inflation. But, again, what the President is looking for in his final term in office is to make long-term fixes to the problems that we have been facing for decades, and the trade deficit is one of those that, if we can take a little short-term hit, which is probably going longer than most people hoped, that we can actually put America on a strong footing internationally and restore manufacturing here, American made, people really love this.”

Loudermilk also touted deregulatory efforts and said, “we’ll see how it pans out.”

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