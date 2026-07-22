Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: Having to Send I.D. with Ballot Puts ‘Identity at Risk’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) argued that the SAVE America Act “would put our identity at risk if you now have to send in a copy of your I.D. with your mail-in ballot.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “The latest polling out this weekend on the generic ballot test had Democrats with a lead over Republicans. But just three points. Why do you think it isn’t bigger? How concerned are you that, while voters seem to be saying they’re very frustrated with the president, they’re not sure they like the Democratic alternative?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “I think the American people are as frustrated as I am. They see a speaker who has no shame and who is pushing forward bills that are going to hurt the American people, like the SAVE Act, which isn’t going to save anyone. In fact, it would prevent a lot of women from being able to vote. And it would put our identity at risk if you now have to send in a copy of your I.D. with your mail-in ballot. They are frustrated that gas prices are still going up, and they are frustrated that they have a president who seems more interested in building a ballroom and painting a Reflecting Pool than he is committed to bringing down the cost of groceries.”

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