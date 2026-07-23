Fetterman: Hating Israel ‘the Feature’ for Lefties Like El-Sayed

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Israel hatred has “become the feature” for far-left candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and “They’re running on just below the surface of just Jew-hating.”

Fetterman said, “[L]ook at the kind of people that were winning. We had the one in Colorado and the one in New York, and then across the country. And to look at El-Sayed, he calls Israel…a rogue state and he’s equated Hamas and Israel’s government as well. That’s their feature. They’re running on just below the surface of just Jew-hating. And it’s just — it’s absurd when people are running on that.”

He added that “what pays the bills for the fringe now” is “hating on Israel, whether it’s in Michigan or whether it’s Colorado or in New York. That’s become the feature of that fringe and these socialists and Communists.”

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