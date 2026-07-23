Gottheimer: Mamdani ‘Obsessed’ with Israel, It’s Like Hamas Sends Him Talking Points

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is “obsessed” with Israel “And he’s often parroting Hamas’s own talking points. It’s like they send him talking points in the morning and he just reads them from the podium.”

Gottheimer said, “Well, the Mayor’s clearly obsessed with this issue. He should probably be a little more obsessed with making sure that his city is running well and that he’s picking up the trash and fixing the potholes, but since he’s obsessed with this issue.”

He added, “What shocks me about all of this is the double standard. We’ve got people, Iranian leadership that have been in New York, obviously, Iran, a top enemy of the United States of America, the regime there, killing Americans, including soldiers who recently have been killed in our armed services, and, yet, he says nothing about that, right? And I don’t understand, he doesn’t go after them. He, in fact, — somebody on his staff tried to meet with Iranian leadership, right? And talk to the Iranian regime. That’s where his head’s at. And he’s often parroting Hamas’s own talking points. It’s like they send him talking points in the morning and he just reads them from the podium. I don’t really understand his obsession.”

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