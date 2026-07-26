Sanders: I Don’t Regret Supporting Graham Platner in Maine Senate Race

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he did not regret supporting former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) after he dropped out when a former girlfriend made accusations of sexual assault.

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “Yesterday, 600 Maine primary delegates replaced scandal-ridden Grand Platner with Troy Jackson. He’s a logger. He’s a progressive. He had been allied with Platner before he called on him to wake out. In the wake of those sexual assault allegations. I’m wondering, with 100 days out, can Jackson play catch-up here?”

Sanders said, “I think he can. I think what Troy and I’ve known Troy for many years. What? He understands that the people of Maine are sick and tired of a rigged economy in which the billionaire class is getting richer and richer, while we have more income and wealth inequality today than we’ve ever had in the history of this country. While 60% of our people, including in Maine, including in Vermont all over this country, are living paycheck to paycheck, trying to put food on the table, trying to pay for health care for housing, put aside a few bucks for retirement. Troy understands that. He’s a working-class guy. He’s from the working class. He is very articulate. I think he stands an excellent chance to win.

Brennan said, “You were an early supporter in Maine of Graham Platner. You helped him rise. Do you regret not acting earlier to call for him to drop out? Given the warning signs, would that have given you a leg up here with Jackson?”

Sanders said, “No, I don’t think so. When we heard the serious allegations made against him, I wanted to get on the phone; I wanted to talk to him. I did. I asked, along with virtually all his supporters, that he should get out of the race, and he did.”

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