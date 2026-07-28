The A.I. Data Center Freakout: What’s True, What’s Fiction

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Judge Glock, Director of Research and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute talked about data centers.

Glock said, “Power plants and prisons and municipal landfills are unpretty, too, and need places for those. And now the issue is just where to place them.”

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