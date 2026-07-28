Look Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump said Pickaxe Mountain would pbe targeted if Iran refuses to make a deal.

Host Ainsley Earhardt said, “Netanyahu is going to talk to you about ongoing excavation at Pickaxe Mountain with construction vehicles entering and exiting and exiting tunnels, paving new access roads. Satellite imagery and intel indicates that Iran is actively constructing and fortifying Pickaxe Mountain. How will we respond?”

Trump said, “Well, I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved. I mean, we have to find out because, with the Space Force, we have the greatest cameras in the world focused. We know exactly what’s going on. But, you know, I heard Bibi announced that. I said, “Why don’t you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?” I know exactly what’s going on at Pickaxe, it’s not a big problem. We took out their nuclear sites, and we’ll have to take out Pickaxe if we don’t make a deal. If we don’t make a deal with take it out very easily.”

He added, “We pounded the hell out of them, and they had no Navy, they had no air force. Their army has been badly, really badly mortified. You know, you look at their defense, their air defense, it’s gone all of their radar is gone, most of their weaponry is gone, most of their manufacturing is gone.”

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