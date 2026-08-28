Crockett: Trump’s Mail Voting Changes Will Hurt Republicans More than Dems

Thursday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting mail voting will hurt Republicans because rural Americans, who skew conservative, tend to vote by mail.

Coates said, “I want to get your reaction to the breaking news from just last hour, because a federal judge temporarily blocked the Postal Service from carrying out its plan to limit mail-in voting.”

Crockett said, “What the Republicans want to do is already happening. Voter suppression is about confusion. They have already been able to insert confusion into the elections.”

Coates asked, “Do you think that’s going to benefit those who are Democrats or Republicans?”

Crockett said, “I don’t think that it benefits anybody to be perfectly honest. I think that the Republicans actually stand to lose a little bit more than the Democrats. What they look at is that a lot of Democrats do prefer to use mail-in ballots. But when it comes down to it, when you look at rural America and how rural America votes, most of them don’t have a polling location every other mile. So a lot of people in rural America, who actually use it in rural America, tend to vote more Republican. So I think that it’s a mixed bag. ”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN