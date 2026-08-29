Dem House Nominee Dunlap: ‘It’s Really Not About Working with the White House,’ I Want to Do Oversight

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Maine State Auditor and Democratic U.S. House nominee Matt Dunlap responded to his Republican opponent, former Gov. Paul LePage, talking about his relationship with the White House by saying that “it’s really not about working with the White House, it’s about being a part of a separate branch of government that provides oversight to the executive branch.”

Dunlap stated, “[M]y opponent, former Gov. LePage, has said he was all about the tariffs, until he started seeing the impacts. And then he said they should really end as soon as possible, and said some other very strange things about his relationship with the White House.”

He continued, “And all I could think of was, it’s really not about working with the White House, it’s about being a part of a separate branch of government that provides oversight to the executive branch. And that’s what I want to do when I’m in Congress.”

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