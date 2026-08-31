Trump: ‘They Want Our Country to Lose the War with Iran’

During an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” President Donald Trump told host Trey Gowdy that he believed Democrats wanted the U.S. military to lose to Iran.

Trump cited Democrats’ public responses to Iran and Venezuela, noting that they have not been favorable.

Partial transcript as follows:

So the media was shocking. Now, I knew there were some problems with the media, but never like this, and I don’t think anybody else had it like this either, because I was doing things that they weren’t expecting to be done.

So the media was shocking. The fight from the Democrats with very bad policy, fortunately, their policy was so bad. You know, we just covered it. Their policy is so bad, but the level of resistance was incredible, and yet I had a great first term.

We had the most successful first term financially that anybody has ever had up until now. I think we’re going to blow it away now because we have factories being built all over the country. It’s amazing.

But I think we’re going to have something that I think when we’re finished, we’re going to have a term that’s been unbelievable. But I never saw the kind of resistance that I have, even now.

I mean, if anything has gotten worse, they want our country to lose the war with Iran, which isn’t going to happen because we’re absolutely winning easily. They want our country to lose with Venezuela. When we went into Venezuela, they were hoping we were going to get hit bad, and instead it was one of the greatest, most lethal, quick attacks.

We went in, 48 minutes the whole thing was over. Nobody ever talks about that. Nobody killed. A very brave helicopter pilot was badly wounded on the leg, and we gave him the Congressional Medal of Honor because he landed that big Chinook right on time with a lot of people in it, and a lot of people couldn’t have done that, couldn’t have done what he did, and he got the Congressional Medal of Honor.

If you remember, they didn’t even clap, the Democrats, they didn’t clap, they weren’t clapping. That’s when I said these people are crazy. We’re honoring a hundred-year-old soldier who we gave a Congressional Medal of Honor to, and the Democrats sat there stone-faced. You know why? Because they were told to.

By the way, by the end of that evening, they were clapping like crazy. They were clapping every time I stood because somebody called them and said, “You guys are looking really bad.” Right? They were clapping like crazy, so I was surprised at the media’s dishonesty. It’s very dishonest. That’s why, you know, came up with fake news. I came up with that the first term. I think it’s a term I’m very proud of. It’s true. It’s not strong enough, it should be stronger. That’s the only — fake is bad, but outright corrupt is more accurate.

And I was surprised at the level of resistance. If I went to the Democrats and gave them something that would be great for the country, great for them, even politically good, they would probably not do it.

I mean, it’s sort of incredible, but I have a new way of negotiating with them, whatever I want, I say the opposite. So, let’s say I want to build the wall. I used to say we will build the wall. If I said we will never build the wall, we will never. They will give me all the money to build the wall. So now what I do is I’ll just go opposite and I get everything I want. It’s crazy.