Carville: Corporate Taxes Are Going Up, Dems Will ‘Tax the Hell Out of Them’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said once in charge, Democrats will make sure “corporate taxes are going to go up in this country.”

Melber said, “Wages grew about 10%, canceled out by inflation, as you see their corporate profits surging in these two years.”

Carville said, “People feel correctly that corporate profits are up because of technology, and they don’t have to hire that many people, and the people get they don’t have to pay that much.”

He continued, “I believe firmly that this needs to be addressed through the tax code. Tax the hell out of it. They’re going to make all this money, they’re going to hire fewer people. And what you have to do is tax them and give people who are not finding the higher wages that they need, or kind of jobs, and give them a break.”

He added, “Trump came in and these Republicans gave them all these gigantic tax cuts. They got to write stuff off. They got to recapture things and God knows what. So make all your profits ,on April 15th we’re going to come in and see you. Corporate taxes are going to go up in this country and you’re going to pay more, and there’s going to be fewer loopholes. And we’re going to take that money and put it back in the country.”

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